India hails Germany’s decision to establish diplomatic ties Bhutan

| By

SOURCE: TNN

India on Wednesday hailed Germany’s decision to establish formal diplomatic relations with Bhutan, Delhi’s closest neighbour.

“We have noted that Bhutan and Germany have today established formal diplomatic relations through their respective embassies in New Delhi,” highly placed sources told ET.

“We are aware that the two countries already established consular relations in July 2000. Germany is an important development partner of Bhutan. This is a further step on that path,” sources added.

German Foreign office noted in a statement, “The friendship between the Kingdom of Bhutan and Germany has become ever deeper in recent years. Having established diplomatic relations, the two countries will now be able to cooperate even more closely.”

Bhutan and Germany have already established consular relations in July 2000. Official bilateral contacts have been maintained through the German Embassy in New Delhi and the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Brussels. Bhutan already has an Honorary Consul in Germany and vice versa.

The proposal to establish diplomatic relations has been in the pipeline for quite a while. Wednesday’s announcement does not involve plans to open resident Missions.