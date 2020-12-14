India fully prepared for any eventuality, says CDS General Bipin Rawat cautioning Pakistan and China

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday cautioned Pakistan and China and asserted that Indian forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the country’s frontiers.

Speaking at the launch of GRSE-built first Project 17A Stealth frigate, an addition to the might of the Indian Navy, he also said that the stealth frigate ‘Himgiri’, built by the PSU, will provide a major boost to Indian Navy’s defence preparedness.

“China’s attempt to change the status quo on Line of Actual Control along the northern border amidst COVID-19 pandemic necessities high-level preparation on land, sea and air,” said CDS General Rawat in Kolkata.

“We are in a standoff situation in Ladakh and based on that there is some development activity which has been ongoing in Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Every nation will continue to prepare for ensuring its security based on their strategic interest. I wish to assure you that we are fully prepared for any eventuality that we may be faced with,” he added.

Speaking on Pakistan’s “continuous ceasefire violation”, he said, “The other side should be getting more concerned. We are fully prepared.”

After touching the water, the state-of-the-art naval ship will undergo extensive trials before it is delivered to the Navy, a defence official said.

He also said, “Despite COVID-19 we have managed to achieve targets and maintained operational preparedness with the launching of this ship. This is a milestone with the launch of this Project 17A ship.” This Himgiri ship named after the mountains Himalayas.

“We have fought terrorism and piracy in the oceans. This is helping us become Atmanirbhar by building our own ships. Maintaining preparedness at sea is of utmost importance. Shipyards further help us in doing that,” he added.