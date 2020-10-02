India, France Deliberate Cooperation On Human Space Flight

In a meeting between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan and President of France’s National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) Jean-Yves Le Gall earlier this week, various topics were discussed in the domain of human space flight, according to Indian Embassy in France.

They had also discussed the establishment of ground station at French Guiana.

“Chairman ISRO had a discussion with President CNES and they deliberated upon various topics like joint maritime domain awareness, Trishna, ARGOS in Oceansat-3, cooperation in human space flight area and ground station establishment at French Guiana,” India Embassy in France wrote on Twitter.

France will be taking part in ISRO’s mission to Venus, which is slated for launch in 2025.

This was discussed when Le Gall held a virtual meeting with Dr K Sivan this week.