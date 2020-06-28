India deploys Akash missiles at Ladakh LAC to tackle Chinese threat

SOURCE: INDIA TV

Indian Army on Saturday deployed Akash air defence system at Line of Actual control in Ladakh. Even as India and China are holding rounds of discussion to de-escalate the situation at the LAC, India is not taking any chances and beefing up its security presence on the frontline. India has already pressed Sukhoi fighter jets and bomber planes to aid the manoeuvres of Indian Army on ground which is busy staving of misadventures of Chinese army.

The Sukhoi fighters are patrolling the skies close to Line of Actual control. Deployment of Akash missile air defence system is sure to boost Indian firepower in Eastern Ladakh. This can also be a deterrent for the Chinese.

Akash missiles are surface-to-air missiles and the air defence system has been indigenously developed in the country. Akash missiles are extremely effective against any airborne target. Enemy aircrafts, drones can be struck down with the help of Akash missiles. Moreover, the missile system can be used to strike down a missile fired by the enemy.

The missiles, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) can be fired from a tank or a wheeled truck.

India and Chinese forces are locked in a forward military in Ladakh but both countries are engaged in a dialogue through diplomatic and military channels. Although situation is not completely back to normal, tension appears to have reduced a notch after the talks.