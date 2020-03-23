India coronavirus lockdown: Anti-CAA protests in Mumbai, Lucknow suspended; Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh almost empty

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

After the Centre announced the lockdown of 80 districts across 22 states and Union Territories in India amid rising coronavirus cases, the number of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi has dropped sharply. The protest against CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) at Shaheen Bagh has been ongoing since December 15, 2019.

However, visuals posted by news agency ANI on Monday morning showed an almost empty protest site. During ‘Janata Curfew’ between 7 am to 9 pm yesterday, women protesters at Shaheen Bagh had continued their agitation by placing their footwear on the beds lying at the protest site.

Notably, 11 districts of Delhi – Central Delhi, North Delhi, East Delhi, Northwest Delhi, South Delhi, Northeast Delhi, and West Delhi – have figured in the 80-district list announced by the Centre for complete lockdown.

Mumbai news

As the Mumbai Police invoked Section 144 of the CrPC in Mumbai from early Monday to March 31 as part of the battle against coronavirus, the sit-in protest on Morland Road in the city has been temporarily called off. The protest had been taking place for more than 50 days against the CAA, NRC, and NPR.

As per Zonal DCP Abhinash Kumar, “Women protesters took the decision to suspend the protest in view of the spread of coronavirus.”

This is to be noted that Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus patients in the country.

Lucknow news

The anti-CAA protest at Ghantaghar in Lucknow, inspired by the Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh agitation, has been withdrawn. In a letter to the police commissioner, the protesters said that they are withdrawing the protest for now. However, they added that they will resume the protest once the situation normalises.

India lockdown news

Ten districts in Kerala, 10 in Maharashtra, seven in Delhi; six in Gujarat; six in Uttar Pradesh; five in Telangana; five in Haryana; five in Karnataka; four in Rajasthan; three in Punjab; three in Tamil Nadu; three in Andhra Pradesh; Chandigarh; Raipur in Chhattisgarh; Kangra in Himachal Pradesh; Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Khurda in Odisha, Mahe in Puducherry, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, and Kolkata and North 24 Parganas in West Bengal have been put under lockdown.

Srinagar, Jammu in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir; and Kargil and Leh in Union Territory of Ladakh are among the list of UTs where the lockdown has been announced.