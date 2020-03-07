India Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kabul; MEA Says ‘unite To Fight Terrorism’

| By

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

Soon after the attack on a political rally in Kabul on Friday, India has strongly condemned it. Releasing a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs has called it a heinous attack and has extended heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the injured. Earlier in the day, gunmen attacked a remembrance ceremony for a minority Shiite leader Abdul Ali Mazari in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. At least 27 people were killed on Friday, in the deadliest assault in Afghanistan since the US signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

Here’s the full statement

India strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack at the event commemorating Shaheed Mazari in Kabul

March 06, 2020

India strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack at the event commemorating Shaheed Mazari in Kabul today, where a number of senior political leaders were present.

We express heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the injured and to the Government and people of Afghanistan.

The international community must unite in the fight against terrorism and hold the perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism to account.

New Delhi

March 06, 2020

The attack highlights the glaring lack of security in the heavily fortified Afghan capital just 14 months ahead of the scheduled withdrawal of all foreign forces under an agreement signed on February 29 by the US and the Taliban. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said women and children were among the dead with an additional 29 wounded, adding that “special forces units are carrying out clearance operations against the attackers”. Rahimi had earlier said that gunfire had erupted from a construction site near the ceremony in the city’s west, which is largely Shiite.

Taliban denies responsibility

The Taliban immediately denied responsibility for the assault, which occurred at the commemoration ceremony for Abdul Ali Mazari — a politician from the Hazara ethnic group, most of whom are Shiite. An Islamic State group-claimed attack on the same ceremony last year saw a barrage of mortar fire kill at least 11 people. The ceremony was attended by many of the country’s political elite, including Afghanistan’s chief executive Abdullah Abdullah. The interior ministry later confirmed to reporters that “all the high-ranking officials were safely evacuated from the scene”.

The incident comes less than a week after the US and Taliban signed a deal that would pave the way for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops in 14 months. The US withdrawal hinges to a great extent on the Taliban being able to control jihadist forces such as the Islamic State group. If such groups remain, so too does the American military. Since the much-trumpeted deal signing, fighting has continued to rage across Afghanistan, casting a pall over hopes the agreement would lead to a reduction in violence and talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.