India concerned over diversion of UN funds for peacekeeping forces

| By

SOURCE: PTI

India, which is among the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping force, has voiced concern over the delay and non-payment of funds to contributor countries and closed missions, terming it as “bad faith” if the reserves are used for other purposes. India has been among the few countries to have fully paid its dues to the UN on time.

The UN owed India USD 38 million, which is among the highest it has to pay to any country, for peacekeeping operations as of March 2019. Highlighting India’s priority issues for deliberations in the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations, Permanent Representative Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said the financial situation of the UN Peacekeeping, particularly the non-payment or delayed payment of arrears to the Troop/Police Contributing Countries remains a concern.

While some “ameliorative measures”, introduced last year, did provide a temporary reprieve, he said the “dismal practice” of delaying payments to T/PCCs seems to be making a come back.

The Indian envoy also called for an “institutionalization of an approach,” saying it is essential that all key actors are associated in a consistent and predictable manner in the decision-making matrix..

“We need to agree on practical measures to institutionalise engagement and cooperation between the TCCs/PCCs, the Security Council and the Secretariat.”

He also asserted that there can be no substitute for professional competence of those engaged in all aspects of UN peacekeeping.