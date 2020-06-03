India-China standoff timeline: How the situation evolved in Ladakh, Sikkim

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

The standoff between India and China started near Line of Actual Control and in Sikkim after China has moved two brigade strength of People’s Liberation Army of over 6000 soldiers at four locations in eastern Ladakh and three in the Galwan Valley and one near Pangong Lake. Beijing also upped the ante by sending more troops to Sikkim and trying to breach Indian border which resulted in skirmishes between the troops of the two countries.

Responding to Chinese aggression, which India had also moved an equal number of high-altitude warfare troops to these areas closer to the Line of Actual Control.

Here’s the complete timeline of how the tension escalated between both countries and what’s the current scenario:

Late April: The tension regarding the boundary issue between India and China started building up.

May 5 and May 6: Scuffles at Pangong Tso and at Naku La in North Sikkim which resulted in significant injuries due to “aggressive behaviour on both sides”.

Chinese troops moved in in large numbers with vehicles and equipment objecting to road construction by India and have also pitched tents, sources said. The Army has declined to comment despite repeated requests.

Chinese troops are close to Finger 2 area of Pangong Tso area and are blocking our movement forward, two sources said. The Pangong Tso is 135 km long and 5-7 km in width of which about one-third is held by India while the rest is held by China.

After the scuffle on May 5, both sides moved in additional troops and are entrenched there.

12 May: The Chinese military helicopters were seen flying close to the Line of Actual Control on at least a couple of occasions after which a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force too were sent to carry our sorties in the area. Additional troops were also rushed into the site following the fracas.

23 May: Army Chief General Manoj Naravane visited the Leh-based 14 Corps headquarters to review the overall situation on the ground.

26 May: Chinese President Xi Jinping directed China’s armed forces to strengthen training of troops and to be ready for war.

State media reports quoted the Chinese premier as saying that it was important to “comprehensively strengthen the training of troops and prepare for war”, “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty” and “safeguard the overall strategic stability of the country”.

26 May: India’s top military brass meets PM Modi amid escalating border tension with China

The meeting came hours after the top four generals briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the situation in Pangong Tso lake, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldi where the Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in aggressive posturing for the last 20 days.

1 June: Amid the ongoing standoff between the Indian Army and China’s People Liberation Army at several locations in eastern Ladakh, Beijing said that the overall situation along the China-India border is stable and controllable.

1 June: Chinese fighters flying 30-35 kms from Eastern Ladakh, India watching closely

“The Chinese have kept a fleet of around 10-12 fighter aircraft stationed there at the moment and they are also carrying out flying activity close to the Indian territory. We are keeping a close eye on the movement of these J-11 and J-7 fighter aircraft,” sources told ANI here.

2 June: US Foreign Affairs Panel Chief Slams “Chinese Aggression” Against India

Elliot Engel, chief of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said that he was “extremely concerned” by the Chinese aggression against India along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and urged Beijing to “respect norms and use diplomacy and existing mechanisms to resolve its border questions”.

China has moved up its forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said, asserting that authoritarian regimes take these kinds of actions.

Soldiers of the two countries are kept prepared at four locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Several rounds of talks between local military commanders have failed to end the standoff that began with a violent confrontation between rival patrols on May 5-6 near Pangong Tso that left scores of soldiers from both sides injured.