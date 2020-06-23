India-China standoff: Breakthrough in talks as both Armies agree to disengage

A major breakthrough has been achieved in the Corps Commander level talks between India and China on Monday, with the armies of both countries deciding to disengage from their standoff positions in eastern Ladakh. A highly placed source confirmed that there was a mutual consensus to disengage and added, “Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both sides.”

A senior officer aware of the situation said the entire process will take time as it is just the broader agreement. “There will now be meetings between the Division Commanders of both sides to work out details.” The Sector Commanders will also be involved to get the agreement translated onto the ground with actual pullback of troops from both the sides, said the officer.

Even the retreat of soldiers will be in phases, he added.

The situation along the borders had become tense after the incident on June 15 when the Chinese Army attacked Indian troops in Galwan Valley. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives while the Chinese Army also suffered casualties. Post the incident, Indian Army was given a free hand to respond to the PLA’s actions in a befitting manner.

Sources said the meeting between the Indian Army’s XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and Major General Lin Liu, commander of the China’s People’s Liberation Army in South Xinjiang region, was held at Moldo in a ‘cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere’.

The news of the disengagement comes on the day when the Army Chief was slated to visit Leh to take stock of the situation.

However, people on the ground have reacted cautiously to the breakthrough. “We must wait till the retreat of the Chinese soldiers actually begins on the ground,” another source said. India has clearly reiterated its position that the status quo ante must be restored in the standoff areas.

The Chinese Army adopted a standoff position by moving its troops and was supported by heavy military vehicles including tanks, infantry vehicles and artillery since the intervening night of 5 and 6 May, as reported first by The New Indian Express, when the PLA clashed with Indian troops between Finger 4 and Finger 5 lying along the Northern Flank of Pangong Tso lake in Eastern Ladakh.

Immediately after the incident, China moved in its troops to Finger 4 and then gradually to Galwan Valley and Hot Spring Area. China moved in around 15,000 troops at various locations, including those at the LAC and those right behind them.

The Indian Army also moved in its troops in equal number with the formations of the 3 Division, entrusted with the responsibility of Eastern Ladakh, bringing its artillery and armoured elements in a counter deployment.

At present, the reported standoff between the Indian and Chinese Armies is at Patrolling Point 14 and 15 in Galwan Valley, Gogra Post (Patrolling Point 17A) in Hot Spring Area and Finger 4.