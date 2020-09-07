India, China militaries hold 4-hour long Brigade Commander-level talks to resolve LAC border row; no outcome yet

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Amid the ongoing border row between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Indian and Chinese militaries on Sunday held another round of brigade commander-level talks in an attempt to calm down the escalating tensions.

Though, the nearly four-hour interaction could not produce any tangible outcome. According to sources, the Indian Army has been on a very high level of alert and is ready to deal with any eventuality in the area as the situation remains “delicate” with both sides bringing in additional troops and weapons following last week’s confrontations.

The two sides held extensive talks on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, each lasting over six hours, but no concrete result emerged from the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe that China should work with India for complete disengagement at Line of Actual Control (LAC).

It was made clear that attempts by Chinese troops to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC were in violation of the bilateral agreements and Beijing should work with New Delhi for complete disengagement from all friction areas including Pangong Tso.

According to an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two ministers had frank and in-depth discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as on the relations between the two nations.

“The Defence Minister emphasised that the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements,” the statement read.

The sides have engaged in bilateral talks for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results.

Tensions escalated in the region after India thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.