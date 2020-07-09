India-China LAC clash: No pullback by Chinese troops in Pangong Tso area, only slight reduction in PLA troops

China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) has reduced its troops in the Pangong Tso area of eastern Ladakh but there has been pullback similar to the ones which took place in Galwan Valley and Gogra-Hot Springs. The Phase-1 of the de-escalation plan will be completed only after the Chinese soldiers withdraw from Finger-4 to Finger-5 area on the north bank of Pangong Tso.

This comes ahead of the joint verification expected to be carried by the Indian and Chinese armies in eastern Ladakh to assess the implementation of the disengagement process.

PLA yet to vacate the area

The two militaries are set to hold extensive talks on finalising modalities for restoring normalcy and bringing back peace and tranquillity in the region after the verification of the disengagement exercise is completed, sources told PTI.

According to a report by TOI, while the PLA has pulled down few tents, moved some vehicles back and slightly reduced its troop at Finger-4 but is yet to vacate the area.

However, Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas in the Galwan river area.

Sources aware of the development told TOI that troop confrontation in the lake area is “proving to be the toughest to resolve with over 3,000 PLA soldiers occupying the 8-km stretch from Finger-4 to 8 since early May.”

PLA claims territory till Finger-2

The Chinese military has already withdrawn troops from Galwan Valley and Hot Springs, while the pullback is likely to be over in Gogra on Thursday.

While India wants China to pull back to their post at Finger 8 and permanent bases at Sirijap-I and II further beyond, PLA has claimed territory till Finger-2 after building fortifications and occupying heights from Finger-4 to 8.

India has a post between Finger-2 and 3 and maintains an administrative base between Finger-3 and 4.