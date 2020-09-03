India-China Border Row: Army Chief MM Naravane Arrives On A 2-Day Visit To Ladakh to Review Security Situation

: Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane reached Ladakh’s Leh on Thursday morning to review the ongoing security situation. Also Read – Fresh Standoff in Ladakh: India Alleges China Made Provocative Attempts Again; Beijing Denies Charges | Key Points

He is on a two-day visit to the region.

According to an ANI report, the Army Chief will be briefed by senior field commanders on the ground situation at three strategic heights in the southern bank of Pangong Lake area in eastern Ladakh on the first day of his visit.

During the two day visit, the Army Chief will also review the operational preparedness of the troops who are locked in a stand off with Chinese troops for over three months now: Army Sources

His visit comes after the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

“On the night of August 29-30, People’s Liberation Army troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo,” said Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand in a statement.

Sources said India has achieved tactical gains in eastern Ladakh in the last few days by occupying a number of strategically important hill tops and locations.