India, China begin discussions to de-escalate and reduce troop strength in Ladakh

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Currently, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has about 10,000 troops in the rear areas behind Galwan and Pangong. They are supported by about 100 tanks, armoured personnel carriers, two regiments of artillery, fighter jets and AWACS. The buildup extends from the northern part, that is the Daulat Beg Oldi or DBO area, right down to Chushul in the south.

In fact, there are strong troop concentrations in the Moldo area where the 14 Corps commander, Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, met his Chinese counterparts on June 6. The Indian army has a commensurate buildup as well. This is of some concern as a concentration of 10,000 troops supported by tanks and artillery should be.

Top government sources said that talks regarding de-escalation in the rear areas have begun. This will be about “deinduction” or, gradually moving back extra troops. There is a hope that the thinning in the rear areas can happen.

A series of meetings are expected in this week, two military to military meetings on the ground in Ladakh and a big diplomatic meeting at the Indian joint-secretary and Chinese director-general level. This could happen early in the week.

Diplomatic discussions in Beijing and New Delhi have been going on. In Beijing, the Indian ambassador, Vikram Misri, is involved in the discussions. In New Delhi, discussions have been going on at various levels.

Top government sources said that things are moving forward in an incremental manner; there is a sense of optimism. There is also a realisation that escalation does not benefit either side. But there will be no big-ticket move.

The entire process of negotiations at the ground/military level and between diplomats will take weeks, maybe more. The discussion at the ground level can be at colonel, brigadier or major general level, depending on the need. But India wants the situation to return to what it was in early May this year.