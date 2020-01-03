India capable of building everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier: PM Modi at DRDO

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Launching Defence Research and Development Organisation in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is among few countries that has capability to build everything starting from an aircraft to an aircraft carrier.

“India is among very few countries that has the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier. I am satisfied that work was done sincerely on the suggestion of setting up 5 labs in the field of Advanced Technologies and today five such institutes are coming up in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai,” PM Modi said at DRDO.

“As the Prime Minister of the country, I want to say that the government is ready to support the scientists and innovators of the country at every step,” he added.

The Prime Miniter also tweeted a video of his speech at DRDO on his social media handle.

He also called on scientists and innovators of the country to widen their horizons, as he assured them that the government was completely with them.

“Your capability is vast, you can do many things, widen your horizons,change the parameters of your performance…fly spreading wings…there are opportunities, I’m with you,” he said.

Addressing a DRDO event here, he said he was assuring them, as the Prime Minister, that the government was completely with the scientists of the country and innovators.

“You all are aware that along with air and sea, cyber and space will define the world’s strategic dynamics. Along with this, intelligent machines will play a key role in the defence sector in the days to come . In such a situation, India cannot lag behind,” he said, adding that to protect the citizens, borders and interests, it was importantto invest in future techniques and innovation.

The Prime Minister was speaking after dedicating to the country the Young Scientists laboratories formed by Defence Research and Development Organisation to start focused research in advanced technologies.

DRDO Young Scientist Laboratories, in short DYSLs, are located at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Each lab works on a key advanced technology of importance to the development of futuristic defence systems, DRDO said, adding that selected young scientists of the organisation, under the age of 35 years, have been given this opportunity to work in identified research areas.