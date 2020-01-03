‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said investment in research and innovation in defence technology is important to help India keep pace in a world where rapidly changing technology was defining strategic dynamics. The Prime Minister said this on Thursday evening at the launch of five Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratories for focused research in advanced technologies by young scientists in Bengaluru.

The prime minister assured the scientific community that his government will extend all possible help in widening their horizons in order to master new technologies.“You all are aware that along with air and sea, cyber and space will define the world’s strategic dynamics,” the PM said addressing the scientific community.

Modi said intelligent machines will play a key role in the defence sector in future and added that “India cannot lag behind,” in such a situation as she had to protect her citizens, borders and interests.

“Your capability is vast, you can do many things, widen your horizons, change the parameters of your performance…fly spreading wings…there are opportunities, I’m with you,” Modi said.

DRDO Young Scientist Laboratories or DYSLs are located at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

DRDO said each of its five labs has been designed to work on a different key advanced technology for the development of futuristic defence systems. The agency added that young scientists under the age of 35 years have been selected for this opportunity to work in identified research areas.

According to the Defence Ministry’s research and development wing, the inspiration to create Young Scientist Laboratories came from an address delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24, 2014, during a DRDO award function.