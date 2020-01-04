India Calls For Restraint After Top Iran General Killed In US Strike

|

SOURCE: NDTV

After Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in Iraq by the US, resulting in the escalation of tension in the Gulf region early morning today, India said it should be “vital that the situation does not escalate further” and called for restraint between the two countries. Soleimani died in Iraq capital Baghdad after a volley of missiles were fired near the city’s international airport just after midnight.

The strike also killed the deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary force, the Hashed al-Shaabi. The missile bombardment hit a Hashed convoy and killed eight people, including “important figures”.

“We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US. The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so,” the government said in a statement.

After the attack, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of “severe revenge”, vowing that “God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped”.

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also attacked the move, saying it was “foolish” and a “dangerous escalation”.

“The Revolutionary Guards announces that the glorious commander of Islam, haj Qasem Soleimani, following a life of servitude, was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning,” said a statement read out on state television, reported news agency AFP.

The US in turn, called the missile attack on Iran’s top military commander “a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad”.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” the Department of Defense was quoted as saying by AFP.

The Pentagon said that Soleimani had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the past months, adding that the strike was an attempt at “deterring future Iranian attack plans”.

Iraq condemned the attack, saying “aggression” would “spark a devastating war”.