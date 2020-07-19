India brings up construction activities in Depsang and Daulat Beg Oldie during talks with China

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The ongoing tussle between India and China along the Line of Actual Control has lasted for around three months and both countries are yet to figure out the modalities of an absolute disengagement along the borders. The deliberations at friction points between the two militaries are still going on and India, in the latest meeting, has raised the issue of troop buildup of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, and construction activities along the Depsang bulge and Daulat Beg Oldie area.

India is holding talks with China through diplomatic as well as military channels. Special Representatives of both countries, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart, have also held dialogues to resolve the matter along the LAC.

“During the recent talks, the Indian side told the Chinese that in the garb of a military exercise, they had mustered heavy armament with the mass deployment of troops along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh which could be traced even by commercial satellites,” sources privy to the development told news agency ANI.

India also raised objections over the construction activities in Depsang and the DBO sector.

The Indian side also addressed the issue of Chinese troops creating obstacles for patrolling Indian Army troops from Patrolling Point 10 to Patrolling Point 13, the sources claimed.

Before raising the Depsang matter, India was discussing disengagement at the four friction points including the Galwan valley (PP-14), PP-15, Hot Springs, Gogra and Finger area.

After several rounds of deliberations, both the sides agreed for a phased disengagement, as per which both armies are now receding from their respective points to create a temporary ‘no patrolling zone’ in order to avoid any May 18-19 kind of face off in the Finger area, or like the violent June 15 clash at Galwan valley where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action and the Chinese side too suffered heavy losses.