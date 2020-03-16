India bound P-8I sported with DAB Markings

Plane spotters have been able to take pictures of Indian bound P-8I DAB (Dabolim) markings where they will be stationed at when they are delivered to India in May onwards. Dabolim Airport is also home to INS Hansa which is Naval Air Station operated by the Indian Navy and is one of the critical airbases under the Western Naval Command (WNC).

First 8 P-8I have ARK Markings and are based out of Arakkonam Naval Air Station in Tamil Nadu and comes under Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy. India had placed orders for 4 additional P-8I long-range, multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft manufactured by Boeing for its Western Naval Command (WNC).

India plans to place orders for Six more P-8I for both Eastern and Western Naval Command soon.

