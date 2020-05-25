India boosts troop strength, moves in equipment as standoff with China continues along LAC in Ladakh: Report

Amid continuing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh following skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has deployed more than 5,000 troops across different locations along the de-facto border in the sector. To match the PLA presence along the LAC at flashpoints in Ladakh, the Indian Army has also boosted its troop numbers. Further, the Army is also reported to be enhancing its presence in other areas as a precautionary measure and to deter the Chinese troops from carrying out any further transgressions.

A report today said the Chinese have shifted their troops, who were participating in a massive exercise on their side of the LAC, to areas across the de-facto border that are controlled by India.

ANI reported that the PLA troops have been deployed at a short notice in areas which are under the command of Indian Army’s 81 and 114 Brigades. These brigades have been specifically deployed to keep the Chinese off from Daulat Beg Oldie and adjoining areas.

Army sources were quoted as saying in the report that along with troops, the Chinese have also moved in heavy vehicles near the Pangong Tso lake and finger area. The Chinese troops have taken up positions, erected tents and built up defences well within the Indian territory, sources added.

The report said the Chinese troops have walked into the Galwan Nala area from their road head some 10-15 kms from the Indian post KM120.

In the past, while India has objected to the Chinese building roads in the area opposite to the Indian positions, the Chinese have raised objections to the Indian Army constructing a bridge near the Indian patrolling point 14 near Galwan Nala.

To counter the Chinese aggression, India has boosted troop numbers and moved in equipment at the Indian post KM120, which is normally manned by 250 troops from the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Further, troops have been moved in into the eastern Ladakh sector using the airfield in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector, from reserves and other areas, to match the Chinese strength there.

The ANI report said quoting sources that the Indian side was left surprised for a brief period over the manner and speed in which the Chinese moved in their troops in the Galwan Valley.

When reports last came in, while the local commanders and the senior Army leadership were in touch with their Beijing counterparts to end the standoff, there was not much progress as the Chinese have been rigid this time to end the crisis at the earliest.