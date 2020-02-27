India boosts security for Pakistan pilgrims at Ajmer Sharif

On a day when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to use violence in Delhi to his political advantage, India upped security for 260 Ajmer Sharif-bound Pakistan citizens who would be visiting India after a of two years. Imran batted for Pakistan’s minorities saying, “No one should attempt to harm them,” as he tried to juxtapose the unfortunate rioting in Delhi and take the upper moral ground.

“Security has been upped at Ajmer Sharif and the Pakistan pilgrims would arrive in a wholesome welcome at the annual week-long Urs, which has stood for communal harmony and religious tolerance for over 800 years,” Ajmer Collector Vishwamohan Sharma said.

Pilgrims from over the border had not been able to participate in the festival over the last two years in the wake of border tensions, following terror strikes in Pathankot and Pulwama. The 260 pilgrims would start arriving at the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah from February 28.

“We are taking no chances and over 250 security and intelligence personnel have been assigned to the site,” Sharma said, adding, “The extra vigilance helped in the arrest of a youth who threatened to blow up the shrine, should the Pakistan guests arrive.”