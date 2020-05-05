India asks Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation

India has protested against efforts to bring material change in Pakistan occupied territories and asked the neighbouring country to vacate them. External Affairs Ministry said that India demarched senior Pakistan diplomat and lodged a strong protest against Supreme Court of Pakistan order on the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan”.

It was clearly conveyed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession. Pakistan government or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it.

India has completely rejected such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

It has asked Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

It was further conveyed that such actions can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past seven decades.