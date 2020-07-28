India and China should firmly resist US ‘hegemonism’: Beijing

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Claiming that some US politicians looked at China with a Cold War mentality and sought containment, the Chinese embassy on Monday said countries like India and China should firmly resist “hegemonism and power politics”. US-China ties have hit a new low with China shutting down the US consulate in Chengdu in retaliation to the US move to close the Chinese consulate in Houston.

“Some US politicians always view China with Cold War mentality, instigating containment, ideological confrontation and anti-China clique. US kept turning away from international treaties and organisations and selectively applied international law. International community knows who is real trouble-maker and threat,” the embassy spokesperson tweeted.

“India is an emerging economy in the world and adheres to strategic independence. China and India should resolutely oppose any act of reversing the wheel of history, firmly resist hegemonism and power politics, and resolutely promote democratisation and legalisation of international relations,” she added.