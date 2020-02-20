India and China collaboration for Afghan National Police Officer training

Under the trilateral cooperation between India, Afghanistan and China, a capacity building programme for a team of 10 senior Afghan National Police officers started in India on February 17, 2020 at Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI), Ghaziabad. The programme is specially focussed on the various aspects of Community Policing.

The programme is aimed at further strengthening India and China collaboration on Afghanistan. A similar joint programme for Afghan diplomats was held at Foreign Service Institute in November 2019.