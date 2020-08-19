Increased Intelligence sharing between India, Bangladesh likely in fight against radicalism

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The joint battle against radical elements came up when foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today. Increased Intelligence sharing between the two countries is likely in the fight against radicalism.

A joint consultative meeting between the foreign minister of Bangladesh, AK Abdul Momen and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on security and counter-terrorism is likely very shortly. The issue of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh also came up.

The plan for a joint consultative meeting is particularly significant considering the economic partnership in the post-Covid-19 era. The call-on happened at a time when the Bangladesh Prime Minister has not been meeting many people because of the Covid problem.

Looking at the Covid situation, Shringla briefed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on India’s ideas about the economic revival post-Coronavirus. There is considerable development assistance to Bangladesh on very easy terms (1 per cent interest with a moratorium of ten years) and several projects will be completed next year. This is also in the light of China offering very generous loans to Dhaka.

But currently, there are plans for an air bubble between India and Bangladesh. This will be for primary businessman and medical tourists. Discussions are underway and an early announcement is likely.

Sheikh Hasina appreciated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent an envoy to Dhaka at this time. She also thanked India for the delivery of locomotives. During the hour-long meeting, the joint plans for the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman centenary and the 50th anniversary of Indo-Bangladesh ties were discussed. A Sheikh Mujib postage stamp by India’s post and telegraph department is on the cards.

The two foreign secretaries meet tomorrow to take these issues forward.