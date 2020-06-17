Increase in Chinese chopper activity across LAC to airlift casualties suffered in face-off: Report

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June, reported news agency ANI. 17 Indian troops, who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location, succumbed to their injuries after being exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain, the report said quoting the Indian Army.

India lost 20 soldiers including 3 who martyred during the face-off. Meanwhile, the ANI report quoting sources said that an increase in the Chinese chopper activity was observed across the LAC to airlift casualties suffered by them during the face-off with Indian troops in Galwan valley.

Indian intercepts also revealed that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in a face-off in the Galwan valley, sources confirmed to ANI