‘Including PoK In India Is Centre’s Top Priority And Agenda’, Says Dr Jitendra Singh

| By

SOURCE: Republicworld.com

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the Centre’s top agenda currently is including Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in India. Addressing the ‘Jammu-Kashmir Jan Samvad’ rally through video conferencing, Singh stated that the government has been instructed to give due importance to Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, along the lines of treatment meted out to the North-East (in NDA rule).

“We had been instructed to give due importance to Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, along the lines of treatment meted out to the North-East (in NDA rule). Nobody can imagine what is going to happen in the future, and top priority on the list of agendas is to make POK part of the Republic of India and bring it back to the form in which Maharaja Hari Singh gave it to us,” Singh said.

Singh also spoke about the sacrifices made by the late Jana Sangh founder and added that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was “fitting compensation for years of sacrifices made by BJP workers and the struggle of 68 years for the cause” and added that with the move “assimilation has begun and appeasement is on the decline in Jammu and Kashmir.”

On the occasion of the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Singh said that the renaming of Chenani-Nashri tunnel after him was fitting tribute for his contribution to the country. Mukherjee died in police custody on June 23, 1953, after he was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police for entering the erstwhile state without a permit.