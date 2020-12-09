‘Inappropriate language, wrong uniform’: Air Force demands Netflix to withdraw scenes from Anil Kapoor’s ‘AK vs AK’

SOURCE: The Tribune

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday has demanded the “withdrawal” of a few scenes from the soon-to-be-released Netflix movie, “AK vs AK”, which stars Anil Kapoor. This incident comes after the teaser of the upcoming movie was shared on the microblogging website by the veteran actor.

“The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate (sic),” a tweet posted on the Indian Air Force’s official handle read.

It further said: “This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72.” Director-Producer Anurag Kashyap and Netflix India were tagged in the post.

“AK vs AK” is a Vikramaditya Motwane movie—starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor—”as themselves”, according to Netflix.

It will be released on December 24.

In the minute-long clip, Anil and Anurag are seen sparring as seasoned actors using foul language against the director-producer who is rarely seen in front of the camera.

On his Twitter handle, Anil Kapoor has been thanking the fraternity members for praising his work in the new project, said to be a mockumentary drama.

In the post that was shared by the IAF, he wrote: “No more fooling the audience please. As promised, the REAL narrative of #AKvsAK from the REAL AK.”