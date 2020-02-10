In virtual cockpit, many realise dream on air combat simulator

SOURCE: TNN

Uday Singh, a 55-year-old businessman, lived his long-awaited dream of being a part of the Indian Air Force on Thursday. Singh, who visited Defence Expo with his family, could not control his excitement while trying his hands on the air combat simulator .“It feels as if I am handling the aircraft on my own,” said Singh, sitting in the recliner and moving the joystick of the simulator in a to and fro motion to handle the aircraft.

Not only Singh, many children and elderly on Friday gained a virtual experience of the Indian Air Force by trying their hands on the combat game. While children expressed their wish to join the forces and become officers, a few elderly people felt their forgotten dream of serving the IAF come true.

Asha Rani Singh (69) kept trying her best to successfully land her aircraft on the designated spot. “It looks like virtual gaming but it does not feel like it. Just as a soldier does not admit defeat easily, I too am trying my best to play the game perfectly,” said Asha, adding that her dream of becoming a fighter pilot is now being fulfilled by her daughter.

Sukhvanti Pandey (10) was the youngest in the queue. Dreaming to become an astronaut, Pandey said she was also inspired by Flying Officer Anjali Gupta (first female officer in Indian Air Force). “Both spacecraft and IAF’s uniform mesmerise me,” said Pandey.