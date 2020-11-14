In Video, Indian Missiles, Rockets Score Direct Hits On Pak Bunkers

| By

SOURCE: NDTV

Multiple videos shared by the Indian Army show the destruction of several Pakistani posts across the Line of Control after some of the most intense cross-border shelling broke out between Indian and Pakistani forces this year.

The videos show Indian anti-tank guided missiles and rockets hitting Pakistani bunkers spread across Uri, Naugaon, Tangdhar, Keran and Gurez in Baramullah, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Some of the targets hit also include Pakistani ammunition and fuel storage buildings and launch pads for terrorists to attempt infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC).

In another video, a Pakistani soldier is seen sprinting for safety as an anti-tank guided missile fired by the Indian Army flies towards a bunker. It scores a direct hit. Within seconds, two more missiles fired by the Indian Army hit the same bunker.

The Pakistani military started targeting Indian positions along the LoC in several sectors including Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam using mortars and other heavy weapons. Three civilians were killed in the attacks with several more injured.

Four soldiers, including three from the Indian Army and one from the Border Security Force, were killed in action.

The Pakistani firing came as some terrorists tried to cross into India from Keran sector. The infiltration attempt was stopped by Indian troops in forward posts, army sources said.

Indian Army sources believe seven Pakistani soldiers were killed and 12 were injured in India’s retaliatory barrage. his was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier infiltration attempt in Machhal sector on November 7-8 was also stopped and three terrorists were shot dead.