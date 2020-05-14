In unique rescue operation, CRPF team saves dog from drowning in Jhelum river in J&K

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which has been part of all major anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, recently launched a unique rescue operation to save a dog from drowning in Jhelum river. According to Zee Media sources, a CRPF patrol party was on a routine patrolling duty when they spotted a dog drowning in Jhelum river on Friday.

Realising the situation, the brave CRPF personnel belonging to the 23 Battalion decided to save the dog from drowning in the river. Led by Sub-Inspector Vikas Pandey, the CRPF personnel launched an operation to rescue the poor animal which was helplessly trying to save itself. While one CRPF jawan was sent to arrange for a ladder and a long rope, another jawan was asked to keep an eye on the animal.

The CRPF team made several desperate attempts to save the dog, but it could not succeed as the animal was changing its position while trying to save itself.

When nothing worked, a CRPF jawan removed his bullet-proof vest and entered the water with the help of his team through the ladder. Despite risking his own life, the CRPF jawan managed to reach the dog and finally dragged it out of the water.

Sharing more details about the incident, S-I Vikas Pandey said, “We were on routine patrol duty when we spotted a dog drowning in the river. The poor animal was barking loudly while trying to save itself. Due to lockdown, there was no one around so we decided to rescue the dog.’’

He then concluded by saying that the CRPF personnel are duty-bound to help and rescue anyone be it a human being or an animal. “Our motto is service and loyalty.’’

This comes at a time when thousands of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel are risking their lives in anti-terror operations in J&K and also helping the civic authorities in maintain law and order and implementing the coronavirus lockdown in the country.