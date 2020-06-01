In Swadeshi push, over 1000 imported products delisted from paramilitary canteens

| By

SOURCE: ANI

From microwave ovens to footwear and branded products like Tommy Hilfiger shirts – over 1000 imported products will now not be available at the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKB), the parent body that runs paramilitary canteens across India, which will sell only Swadeshi products from June 1.

This comes after the Union Home Ministry said only Made in India products will be sold in all KPKB canteens. Apart from this, seven firms importing products including Skechers, Ferrero, Red Bull, Victorinox, Safilo (Polaroid, Carrera) have also been de-listed.The KPKB has also stopped several products of companies, which have not provided the information sought by them.

The KPKB has divided all products into three categories.

“In pursuance to the decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government of India, Swadeshi Goods only will be sold through KPKB Bhandars w.e.f. June 1, 2020. In the process of implementation of the decision in letter and spirit, product-wise information was sought from all of the registered firms vide this office,” KPKB said in a letter sent to all paramilitary forces.

The central police canteens sell products to cater almost 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel serving in CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles.

According to official communication by the Home Ministry based on the information submitted by the firms, this office has categorized all listed products in three categories Category 1 – Products Purely Made in India, Category 2 -Raw Materials Imported but Products Manufactured/Assembled in India, and Category 3 – Purely Imported Products.

Products falling under Category 1 and Category 2 will be allowed to be on KPKB inventory and for sale, through KPKB Bhandars whereas products falling under Category 3 will stand de-listed with effect from June 1 and their sale will not be allowed with effect from June 1.

“Further, the firms with all of the listed products falling under Category 3 will itself stand de-listed from KPKB inventory w.e.f. 1st June 2020. However, the firms whose inventory consists of mixed categories of products will be allowed to continue with KPKB but with products of Category 1 and Category 2 only. Products of Category 3 of such firms will stand de-listed from KPKB inventory w.e.f. 1 st June 2020,” the letter said.

The parent body has also delisted those products belonging to companies, which have not provided the information to KPKB.

The KPKB has also clarified in its letter that product categorization has conducted on the sole basis of information provided by the firms only and in case of any litigation, the information provided by the firms will be used as evidence and onus to prove the information as correct will be on the respective firm.

“If a case of misinformation or hiding of information/facts by any firm is found at a later stage. The concerned firm will be liable for suitable proceedings.” KPKB said.

Some products which have been de-listed are — Colgate Palmolive products like body wash and mouth wash, Havells products like hair straighteners, HUL (GSK) certain categories of Horlicks, HUL Magnum chocolate ice cream, Loreal Maybelline Kajal, Several products of LG electronics, Mars chocolates a few Nivea products, a few products of Philips, Bajaj and Panasonic, Blue star, Abbott healthcare product Similac Isomil, several Addidas body spray sold by Cavincare, Eureka Forbes products, Gillette and vector products sold by P&G, Red Bull energy drink, Air freshener Airsick (Reckitt Benckiser), Safari Samsonite luggage products and few VIP luggage products, a few products of Samsung, Sleepwell blanket range, Few Range of Timex, Two products of TTK Prestige, Real fruit juice, SKECHERS footwear range.