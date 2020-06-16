In First Reaction, China Poses As Victim Of Provocation At Galwan Valley; India Rejects Allegations

SOURCE: ABP

In response to the aggression between Indian and Chinese Armies along the Line Of Actual Control (LAC) which killed an Indian Army officer and two soldiers, Chinese foreign minister accused India of violating the consensus of the two sides by crossing the border. However, India has refuted the claims and denied any such allegations made by the Chinese Army.

Indian Army in a fresh statement also said that during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with “casualties on both sides”. Sources close to Army have said that India is trying to de-escalate the situation and arrive at a diplomatic solution as a series of meetings have started among top Indian defence officials.

Following multiple casualties being reported, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs met in the national capital to review the current situation. The meeting has been focused on the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh. The Army has said that meeting of top defence official is underway. The official statement is also expected to be released soon.

Although China remained tight-lipped about its casualties in the violent clash, The Global Times, published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), admitted that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops have also been killed.

“Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash,” Hu Xijn, editor of the Global Times tweeted. As per reports, China has also lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation, said the foreign minister as per the Chinese media.

The minister had added that China and the Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas.

Rajnath Singh is also expected to meet the PM Narendra Modi on this issue. The incident in Galwan Valley comes amid the ongoing diplomatic and military level talks between the two countries over the border dispute.In the wake of the current aggression, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s planned visit to Pathankot military station has been cancelled. Indian troops have suffered casualties in the past in 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, and post that another clash between the two sides on the border at Nathu La took place in 1967.

Reacting to the incident and demanding stern action from Modi government, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought strong retaliation against China to save the honour of Indian soldiers who were martyred in today’s clash.