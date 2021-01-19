In charge of developing systems for TEDBF: HAL Chief

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG.

FILE PIC OF LCA NAVY MK1 WITH HAL DESIGNED LANDING GEARS

Chief of state-run aerospace Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) R Madhavan speaking to CNBC TV18, has said that the company is in charge of developing a strengthened front and main landing gears for the program. HAL will also be developing an arrestor hook system for the TEDBF program.

HAL in the past has developed an arrestor hook system, a redesigned landing gear, a speed controlling device for landings for the two LCA-Navy prototypes NP1 and NP2, and prototype’s tricky landing and take-off debuts from a Navy’s Aircraft carrier were done successfully last year, that has given enough confidence for the HAL Team to successfully develop a better system for the TEDBF program, gaining by the previous experience.

R. Madhavan also confirmed that the first roll-out of Tejas Mk2 will happen by August 2022 and the first flight by August 2023. TEDBF rollout is expected in 2025 and the first flight by 2026 will enter production by 2029.

