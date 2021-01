In 2020, high altitude cold injury casualties remained constant: Indian Army

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Speaking on the high altitude cold injury casualties, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on January 12 said, “Even though we have more troops at high altitude, cold injury casualties this year have remained constant with the past.

It was 0.13 per cent last year and is 0.15 per cent this year.”