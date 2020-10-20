‘In 1962, then-PM had already said ‘Bye Bye Assam’: Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘driving out the Chinese in 15 mins’ claim

SOURCE: Hindustan Times

Union home minister Amit Shah said Congress and Rahul Gandhi should have listened to their own advice in 1962 when India lost hectares of land to the Chinese during the border war with China. Shah was referring to the comments made by Gandhi in connection to the ongoing row between China and India in eastern Ladakh during a rally against the new farm bills in Haryana on October 7.

Shah, in an interview with Zee News, said, “(The formula to drive the Chinese out within 15 mins) could have been applied in the year 1962 itself… if it was done then hectares of Indian soil wouldn’t have been lost.” “The then-PM had already said ‘Bye Bye Assam’ on Akashvani. How does Congress get to educate us on this issue now? When your great-grandfather was in power, we were losing territories to the Chinese government,” Shah further targeted Gandhi.

Speaking of the soldiers from the Bihar regiment who thwarted the Chinese from encroaching on June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Shah said, “I am immensely proud of the soldiers of 16 Bihar Regiment. At least during our tenure, we stood our ground and fought. These soldiers faced harsh weather conditions and protected our country.” Shah also said that India hopes that through diplomatic talks an amicable solution can be reached between both nations.

Gandhi had said on October 7, “China would not dare to take a step inside our territory, if we were in power, we would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so.” The Congress leader has also alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had “weakened” the country as China had “dared to enter India and kill our soldiers.”