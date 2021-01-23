In 1943, Netaji became India’s 1st submariner

SOURCE: TNN

He underwent ‘baptism’ under the surface of the sea at the hands of a German sailor dressed up as Lord Neptune after crossing the Equator nearly 78 years ago. For over two months, he undertook a hazardous voyage in a German U-Boat (submarine) as it rendezvoused with a Japanese one. His aide, Abid Hasan, recorded how everything, including the bread, inside their cramped quarter stank of diesel but Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose remained unperturbed.



“Apart from his other exploits, Netaji is considered the first Indian to have travelled in a submarine. As far as military records are concerned, he was also the first civilian in the world to have successfully shifted from one submarine to another on the high seas even as hostilities were on during World War II,” said Commodore Suprobho K De, naval officer-in-charge, West Bengal.

“The Indian Navy,” he added, “acknowledges his exploits and considers him a great leader. He was the first personality after whom a naval establishment was ever named in the country.” The Navy office in Kolkata is named INS Netaji Subhas.