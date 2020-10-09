IMRH seen going through Wind Tunnel testing, Sporting design changes

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH), which is being pitched as a one-stop replacement for Mi-17, Kamov, and Sea King fleets of the Indian Air Force and Navy was recently seen pictured going though Wind Tunnel Testing with major Design changes after Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has submitted a Preliminary Project Report (PPR) for sanction of Government funds for the development earlier this year.

The wind Tunnel mode of IMRH features New Engine Casing along with different positioning of the engine exhaust ducts now equipped with infrared suppression exhaust mixer boxes for a low infrared signature. Design changes are significant from what was shown in the full-scale Mockup of the IMRH in Aero India a few years back.

In the image, IMRH is seen provided with hardpoints to carry 80 70mm Unguided Rocket in its Pods. HAL is in talks with French and American Engine manufacturers so that IMRH can be provided with Two engine options as requested by the Navy and Air Force. IAF and IA have put a combined requirement of over 250 IMRH to replace its entire fleet of Mi-8/Mi-17 Helicopers in the next 30 years.

IMRH can be deployed on a range of missions, including the airlifting of assault forces, transportation of cargoes, troop fire support, air-to-surface attack, escort of the military columns, medical evacuation, and combat search and rescue (CSAR) operations and first flight of the IMRH is expected in 2025.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced on any websites without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copyright strikes