Imran Khan’s position as PM is passing though dangerous situation: Human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza

Referring to the poor economic condition of Pakistan and growing conflict between Imran Khan and the country’s Army, Glasgow-based human rights activist Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza has said the future of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief as the PM of the country is in danger.

In his social media video post, he said: “I feel that Imran Khan’s future as Prime Minister is passing through a dangerous situation.”Speaking on the condition of the country’s economy, he said: “Pakistan’s GDP growth has fallen to negative. Pakistan’s economy has also shrunk. It means that Pakistan has only two avenues to think now-foreign investment and finding international donors who can give you soft loans.”

” A large section of investment has fled Asian market and it is next to impossible for a country like Pakistan to gain international investment,” he said.

He described the country’s economy with a ‘dead patient’ and said: “It is in the ICU and the Pakistani Army is sitting on it like a vulture.”

He referred to the formation of The Resistance Front in Jammu and Kashmir and said it is sponsored by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

He said gaining international loan after such a move is also tough for Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s record is not good,” he said.

An intelligence report submitted to national security planners in New Delhi has claimed that a new terror group-The Resistance Front-has taken responsibility for major terror attacks and firefights in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks.

The report said the group is being controlled by three top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan.

The TRF was launched late last year after Parliament scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and divided the state into two centrally-administered union territories, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, reported Hindustan Times.

The exercise is designed to give terror in Kashmir an indigenious face to ward off international pressure, particularly from the anti-terror financing watchdog FATF, over Pakistan sponsoring Islamist terror groups and what New Delhi describes as its jihadi terror factories, reported the Indian newspaper.

This objective, a security official told the Indian newspaper reflected the choice of names for the Inter Services Intelligence’s recent terror initiatives such as The Resistance Front or the low-key JK Pir Panjal Peace Forum.

The report also claimed that Lashkar leaders formed the core of the TRF.

He said the improper handling of COVID-19 by Pakistan government has made things tough for Imran Khan.

“The government does not have a proper road map to tackle the crisis,” he said.