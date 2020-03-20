Imran Khan’s Ex-wife Reham Slams Pak PM’s Coronavirus Measures; Backs Delhi CM Kejriwal

Slamming the Pakistan government’s lack of screening at airports, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife and leading journalist Reham Khan, on Friday, has slammed the Khan government for ‘no controls at airports & borders’. Quoting the Punjab health minister, she said that that was the main reason for the Coronavirus crisis in Pakistan. Questioning if all check-posts were for PTM, she asked were all controls for political opponents as Pakistan records 456 cases and 4 deaths.

Pak PM’s ex-wife slams govt

Hails Kejriwal’s mall closure

Incidentally, she also retweeted an Indian journalist’s report on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them). Reham Khan has been a vocal critic of the Pakistan PM and his policies. Meanwhile, Imran Khan, himself shares a close camaraderie with several Indian politicians – including Kejriwal whom he had visited in Delhi after his electoral victory in 2015.

Imran Khan on Pak lockdown

Earlier on Tuesday, Khan said that Pakistan cannot afford to implement the type of large-scale urban lockdowns the West is undertaking as it tries to slow the spread of coronavirus. He also assured Pakistani students stuck in the Chinese province of Wuhan that ‘Everything will be normal in a few days’. Addressing the student directly in his speech, Khan said that as the cases have come down in China, everything will be normal in a few days.

Pakistan battles Coronavirus

Khan had said locking down megacities such as Karachi with millions of people living in close proximity would devastate the country’s fragile economy. Reports state that Pakistan’s porous borders, creaking hospitals, the culture of handshaking and hugging, and large illiterate populations in crowded urban centers has made the nation vulnerable. As of Tuesday, Pakistani health authorities had only tested 1,571 suspected cases, with over 400 of them positive.