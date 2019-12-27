Imran Khan has gone mad, still in shock of Balakot, Kashmir: Twitter mocks Pak PM again over RSS tweet

| By

SOURCE: INDIATIMES

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday once again resorted to his tweet politics to carry out his negative propaganda and fear mongering against India by calling the international community to look into affairs. Imran Khan’s latest scare from India has come after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Telangana’s Hyderabad conducted a mega route march in which 8,000 swayamsevaks had participated.?

However, using RSS’ march to advance his false propaganda against India, Imran Khan said that India could carry out “an action of some sort” in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to divert attention from its domestic issues and warned that his army was prepared for any such move. Calling the international community, Khan alleged, “I have been telling the world for the past five months that the Modi-RSS government, in order to divert the world attention away from Kashmir and the protests against the (citizenship) law, will definitely conduct some sort of action” in PoK.

Imran Khan further added saying he had told army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa about the threats from India and the General “told me that Pakistan is prepared for them.”

Khan made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Jhelum district, hours after the army said that two of its soldiers were killed in “unprovoked firing” by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LOC).

Not the first time when Imran Khan has called out the international community to interfere in Indian-Pakistan affairs. It has now become a routine for him to cry in front of the international community but what he gets back every time he indulges in such a propaganda is other twitter users mocking him on the micro-blogging site. Take a look at some of them.