Imran Khan calls Osama bin Laden ‘shaheed’; says ‘Pak should never have taken part in war on terror’

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sparked a row calling terrorist Osama bin Laden a “shaheed” in the parliament saying Islamabad should never have taken part in the US-led ‘war on terror’. Lashing out at the US, Khan said that American forces entered Pakistan and killed Laden without informing Islamabad after which everyone in the world started abusing Pakistan thereby causing embarrassment to the country.

He further said 70,000 Pakistanis died due to US-waged war on terror. Khan’s statement generated furore with netizens trolling the PM for his remark and calling terrorist Osama a martyr.

Operation Neptune Spear

Laden was killed in Pakistan’s Abbottabad on May 2, 2011, by a United States military special operations unit under Operation Neptune Spear. The assault was authorized by United States President Barack Obama and was carried out by a team of United States Navy SEALs of the Joint Special Operations Command, with support from Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operatives on the ground.

The raid was launched from Afghanistan and Laden’s body was taken there for positive identification after which he was accorded burial at sea.

ISI Director General Ahmad Shuja Pasha knew of Laden’s presence

Fingers were raised at Pakistan for sheltering Laden as his compound was located less than a mile from Pakistan Military Academy with the United States and Pakistan governments maintaining that no Pakistani officials knew about his whereabouts.

However, writing in The New York Times Magazine in 2014, British journalist Carlotta Gall said that ISI Director General Ahmad Shuja Pasha knew of Laden’s presence in Abbottabad.

Osama’s death angered radical Islamists in Pakistan with protestors burning American flags and shouting “down with America” in different parts of the country.

Jamaat-e-Islami also organised mass demonstrations against the US raid accusing Washington of violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and urged the Pakistani government to end its support for the US war on terror.