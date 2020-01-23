Imran Khan blames Bollywood films for surge in sex crimes, divorce rate in Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who never leaves an opportunity to attack India every now and then, has this time targeted Bollywood for the rise in sex crime in his country. Khan, while interacting with a group of Pakistani content developers and Youtubers in Islamabad last week, had blamed Hollywood and Bollywood for the surge in sex crime in Pakistan.

The Pakistan PM further said that mobile phones had made available to children content that had never been available in human history, describing this situation as the biggest “threat and challenge”. “It’s is very important for us to realise that Pakistan is going to face a big challenge and this is because of mobile phones. In mobile phones, now that content is available which was not available before in human history,” he said.

He further held Hollywood and Bollywood responsible for the rise in sex crime, child pornography, and pedophilia in Pakistan.

“Second is the sex crime which is skyrocketing in Pakistan. Pedophilia is rising. Child pornography is prevalent in Pakistan; our government is clamping down on these things. There is a reason for these issues. We take content coming from Hollywood, then Bollywood. People who follow this content don’t realise this as they don’t understand Western civilisation. They don’t even know that the most harmful thing of that (Western) culture is being imported here,” he added.

He also attributed the “breakdown of the family system” and “rising rate of divorce” in the country to the “content coming from outside”.

Khan also voiced concern over the rise in drug use in schools and said that he was not aware of the extent of drug abuse among children until he became prime minister.

“Children are using drugs inside schools. I never realised this. Now I’m realising this after coming to power,” the Pakistan PM said.