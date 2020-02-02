Imran Khan blabbers again, after imaginary Kashmir genocide warns of repeat of Myanmar-style genocide in India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the international community that the BJP in India was preparing to repeat a Myanmar-style genocide and exclusion of its minority population. In an exclusive interview with Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agency, Khan said as many as 500 million people will be excluded from the citizenship list under India’s new “controversial” citizenship law, which may be followed by the updating of the National Register of Citizens.

“This is exactly what happened in Myanmar when they first started the registration act, and that’s how they excluded the Muslims and then the genocide took place. I am afraid this is where it is heading in India,” Khan said.

Responding to a question regarding the possibility of an influx of immigrants into Pakistan and Bangladesh from India in the wake of current developments, Khan said: “Bangladesh has already refused to take anyone who has been excluded from the citizenship list in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.”

“I think Bangladesh is already worried because in Assam they deregistered almost two million people. I do not know the exact number, but what will happen to these people,” the PM asked.

He also rejected criticism of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and brushed aside apprehensions about China’s debt. “So, this thing is quite unfounded that Pakistan is getting into a debt trap of China (sic),” Khan said.

During the interview, Khan spoke on an array of issues, including the situation in the Middle East, Afghanistan, relations with Turkey, and domestic issues such as the country’s economy, climate change, relations with India and its actions in Jammu and Kashmir.