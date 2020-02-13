“Important Step Forward…”: US On Hafiz Saeed’s Conviction

The United States on Wednesday said that conviction of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was an “important step” taken by Pakistan in meeting its international commitments on terrorism. The conviction “of Hafiz Saeed and his associate is an important step forward — both toward holding LeT accountable for its crimes, and for Pakistan in meeting its international commitments to combat terrorist financing,” tweeted Alice Wells, the top US diplomat for South Asia.

She was referring to Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group that both Washington and New Delhi hold responsible for 26/11 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

LeT is the militant wing of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamist charity led by Saeed