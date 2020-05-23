Import ban not on niche tech: Army Vice Chief

| By

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

The Vice Chief of Indian Army, Lt Gen SK Saini, on Friday said the proposed ‘import ban’ list of military hardware will not restrict the forces to procure niche technologies from abroad. Addressing a webinar organised by the Society for Indian Defence Manufacturers, he said a large number of indigenous industry and micro small and medium enterprises would be given opportunity to fulfil the defence needs of the Army.

The General said there was a perceptible shift of dependence of the Army from OFBs to private entities in terms of non-core activities and certain type of critical ammunition. He expressed hope that other ammunition varieties, including those that were being imported currently, based on the response of the defence industry, would also be added to the list of items to be manufactured indigenously.

He said 80 per cent of the Army’s capability development and more than 92 per cent of its sustenance budget was based on indigenous products and services.