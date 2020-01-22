‘I’m not a historian’: Laurence Fox admits he didn’t know Sikh soldiers fought shoulder-to-shoulder with British in WWI after his controversial claim that Indian character in Sam Mendes film 1917 was ‘incongruous’

Laurence Fox has admitted that he didn’t know Sikh soldiers fought shoulder-to-shoulder with the British in World War One. The actor told Good Morning Britain ‘I’m not a historian’ as he stumbled over a statement he made on a podcast on Saturday. He said the inclusion of a Sikh soldier in a scene in Sam Mendes’ film 1917 was ‘incongruous’ in an interview with James Delingpole, sparking a backlash.

But today when asked about his remarks by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about whether the inclusion of the character was historically out-of-place, he replied: ‘I’m not a historian i don’t know.’

The actor had questioned Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes over an ‘incongruous’ Sikh soldier appearing in the movie 1917. The Lewis star said that ‘forcing diversity on people’ is ‘institutionally racist’ after saying that the inclusion of Nabhaan Rizwan portraying Sepoy Jondalar was not in keeping with the film’s surroundings.

The epic film follows two young British soldiers tasked with traversing no-man’s land with a message as the Germans pull back from the Western Front.

Mr Fox – who became embroiled in a row over ‘white privilege’ on Thursday’s Question Time – told writer James Delingpole’s podcast that the Sikh character distracted from what the story was about.

Mr Fox said: ‘It’s like, “There were Sikhs fighting in this war” . . . OK, you’re now diverting me away from what the story is. There is something institutionally racist about forcing diversity on people in that way.’

His criticism, reported by Sebastian Shakespeare, comes as the movie is up for 10 Oscars including Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.

The 41-year-old actor questioned the credibility of the storyline and said the casting of Mr Rizwan caused ‘a very heightened awareness of the colour of someone’s skin’ because of ‘the oddness of the casting’.

He praised the performance of Mr Rizwan himself, saying it was ‘great’, adding that the inclusion of a Sikh soldier in the ranks ‘didn’t bother me particularly’.

But he added that the inclusion ‘did sort of flick me out of what is essentially a one-shot film [because] it’s just incongruous with the story’.

Sikh soldiers were present at some of the conflict’s bloodiest battles, including Ypres and the Somme.

Mr Fox was a guest panellist on Question Time last week when an audience member called him a ‘white, privileged male’ and he called her description of him racist. MailOnline has approached Sir Sam Mendes’s representatives for a comment.