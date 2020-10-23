‘If they abuse Prophet, put them behind bars’: Zakir Naik incites Islamic nations to target non-Muslim Indians

The controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has instigated the gulf countries to put non-Muslim Indians in jail as and when they arrive there in case they insult Islam or the Prophet. He also asked them to create a database of such Indians so that they can be booked when the visit their countries.

In a video accessed by the Times Now, the Naik can be heard urging the Islamic countries to create a database of all the negative remarks and abuses from the non-Muslims in India and store in a computer.

“Next time if they come to a gulf country, whether it’s Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Dubai or Indonesia, check if they have abused the Islam or insulted Prophet and then bring them to the task and file a case against them and put them behind the bars,” he said.

Adding that, “Make it public that we have a database and do not reveal names. The moment they come, arrest them, take them to the court of law and give them punishment. Believe me, most of the people who are BJP bhakts spreading venom against Islam and Muslims will get scared.”

Naik wanted in India over allegations of terror-related activities

Zakir Naik, a fugitive economic offender, is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India. The authorities here believe that the 53-year-old Islamic preacher has been “promoting enmity and hatred between different religious groups in India through public speeches and lectures.”

The preacher has been living in Malaysia, where he has permanent residency since India started investigating him, but he has kept a low profile over the past few years amid criticism that he is a threat to peace in multi-ethnic Malaysia. Naik had fled India in the wake of Dhaka cafe blast of July 2016.

Earlier in September, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had named Zakir Naik and two hardline preachers of Pakistan origin as accused in an FIR pertaining to a high-profile “love jihad” case.

The high-profile case involves the daughter of a Chennai-based businessman and the son of a top Bangladesh politician, belonging to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party.