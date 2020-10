‘If China uses Skardu airfield, we will deal with it accordingly’: IAF Chief

Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria reacted over reports on China to take help of Pakistan against India. “Whether China will use Skardu (airfield in Gilgit-Baltistan), is an open-ended question.

But if China needs to take Pakistan’s help to confront us, I have nothing to say. If Skardu gets used by China then it is a collusive threat and we will deal with it accordingly,” said IAF Chief.