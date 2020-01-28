If any talks are held with Pakistan in future, they will be on PoK: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that if any talks with Pakistan are held in future, they will be on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) only. He also talked about the importance of National Register of Citizens (NRC) saying every country has the right to know the number of legal citizens and illegal immigrants living in it, and that that there is no harm in implementing the NRC across the country. Talking about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, Rajnath Singh said that the law will not hurt sentiments of any religion but if anyone tries to bother the government, they will not be spared.

While speaking in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, Rajnath Singh iterated that the CAA is not a law to hurt sentiments of any religion but to provide relief to victims of religious persecution. However, he went on to assert that the government will not touch anyone but if someone bothers the government, they won’t be able to live in peace.

The Union Defence Minister said, “Mahatma Gandhi told Jawaharlal Nehru to give citizenship to minorities like Hindus, Sikh if they come to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the vision.” He then slammed the Congress party for “forgetting duty towards the nation just because it is in opposition”.

Reacting on some states passing resolutions against the implementation of the CAA, Rajnath Singh stressed that the Act is a central law and everyone is bound to follow it.

Talking about the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said every country has the right to know about the number of legal citizens and illegal immigrants living in it. He then asked what is the problem in implementing the NRC exercise across the country.

“People ask what will happen to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir? Parliament of India has already passed a resolution that it’s a part of India. I have said it earlier too, Jammu and Kashmir’s work is done. If talks are held with Pakistan now, they will be on PoK only,” he added.

Pakistan can no longer dare to raise Kashmir issue at any international forum after the abrogation of Article 370 and no power can now stop Kashmiri Pandits from going back to Kashmir Valley, said the Defence Minister.