IDF to loan Barak-8 Air Defence System to India for deployment in Ladakh against China

IDF (Israel Defense Forces) owned Barak-8 medium-range surface-to-air missile system will be loaned to India on emergency requests for immediate deployment in the Ladakh region after India recently moved in short-range Israel’s SPYDER air defense system and Indian-made Akash SAM systems due to hectic PLAAF Helicopter and fighter jet movement in the region closer to LAC and after reports that PLA also has moved in some of the Air Defense systems in the region.

Barak 8 is an advanced LRSAM naval air-defense system jointly developed by India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in close collaboration with Israel’s IAI’s subsidiary ELTA, as well as Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. While the Indian Navy already has inducted ship-based version of the missiles which are active on three Kolkata-class stealth guided-missile destroyers but the land version of the same missile system for Air Force and Army are yet to be fully inducted.

MRSAM/Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system for the Indian Air force has been tested multiple times and few launchers have been developed but the Army version is still under development. Land-based Barak 8 system can be used to defend a large footprint with low manpower requirements by deploying several launchers that can be networked either by wired or wireless connections. Barak-8 is fitted with a 20 kg warhead to ensure damage or destruction in near-miss engagements and comes in two versions with a range of 70 km and 150 km.

Exact numbers of Barak-8 launchers loaned to India and the version provided is not clear yet but Barak-8 is the longest and most advanced state-of-the-art technology medium range surface to air missile system inducted by India which is effective against a myriad of short- to long-range (70-150 km.) airborne threats like incoming missiles, planes, and drones at both low or high altitudes till S-400 system is inducted by early 2021 by India.

